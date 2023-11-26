Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage shows wide scale destruction in Gaza City on Sunday (November 26) after seven weeks of war.

Since Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, Israel's response has been the bloodiest and most destructive offensive ever on the 40km-long (25 miles) Gaza enclave.

Palestinian health officials in the Hamas-run territory say the bombardment has killed more than 14,000 people, 40% of them children, and leveled swathes of residential districts. They have said thousands more bodies may remain under the rubble, still unrecorded in official death tolls. —Story from Reuters