The Israeli army displayed on Monday (November 20) a large cache of weapons and supplies obtained from Hamas militants following the attack on October 7.

The weapons seized included Hamas' Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), thermobaric grenades, rockets and other weaponry. Also vehicles and motorbikes used to cross from Gaza into Israel.

Israel preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas to Gaza's southern half, signalled by increasing air strikes on targets Israel sees as lairs of armed militants, in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel on Oct. 7 .

Around 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in Hamas's shock Oct. 7 assault, according to Israeli tallies, the deadliest day in the country's 75-year history.

Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments since then, including at least 5,500 children.

