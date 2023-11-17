Home > Overseas Biden hosts gala dinner for APEC leaders ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2023 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC US President Joe Biden hosted a gala dinner for heads of delegations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Thursday night. APEC members have been closely watching developments between the US and China, the world's two largest economies and strategic rivals, concerned that intense competition could upset global trade and security. Biden said a stable relationship between the US and China was good for the world, after holding a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Biden reassures APEC summit, says stable China ties benefit world China's Xi meets Tim Cook, Elon Musk and top US execs at APEC APEC accounts for about 62 percent of global GDP and almost half of global trade. It does not though include India, the world's most populous country, but the South Asian nation was invited to attend as a Guest Economy. China, Japan must 'properly handle differences', Xi tells Kishida: state media (Production: Jane Ross) Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Ferdinand Marcos Jr, ANC, ANC promo, Ferdinand Marcos Jr abroad Read More: Joe Biden APEC APEC Summit Ferdinand Marcos Jr abroad