Biden hosts gala dinner for APEC leaders

US President Joe Biden hosted a gala dinner for heads of delegations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Thursday night.

APEC members have been closely watching developments between the US and China, the world's two largest economies and strategic rivals, concerned that intense competition could upset global trade and security.

Biden said a stable relationship between the US and China was good for the world, after holding a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

APEC accounts for about 62 percent of global GDP and almost half of global trade. It does not though include India, the world's most populous country, but the South Asian nation was invited to attend as a Guest Economy.

(Production: Jane Ross)