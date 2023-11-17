Home > Business China's Xi meets Tim Cook, Elon Musk and top US execs at APEC Reuters Posted at Nov 17 2023 12:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China's Xi meets Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other top US execs before a dinner event on Wednesday, at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of Xi greeting and shaking hands with executives from US corporate giants such as FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio. Xi told Tesla’s Musk that he supports the company's development in China, according to a statement from the auto maker's Weibo Account on Thursday. The high-security meeting and dinner was a chance for companies to hear directly from China's leader as they search for ways to navigate China's economic slowdown, a US push to "de-risk" some American supply chains away from China, and uncertainty caused by China's expanding security rules. China 'will not fight' war with anyone: Xi Biden reassures APEC summit, says stable China ties benefit world (Production: Joyce Zhou) Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: China Xi Xi Jinping Apple Tim Cook Tesla Elon Musk US