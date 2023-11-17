Watch more on iWantTFC

China's Xi meets Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other top US execs before a dinner event on Wednesday, at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of Xi greeting and shaking hands with executives from US corporate giants such as FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio.

Xi told Tesla’s Musk that he supports the company's development in China, according to a statement from the auto maker's Weibo Account on Thursday.

The high-security meeting and dinner was a chance for companies to hear directly from China's leader as they search for ways to navigate China's economic slowdown, a US push to "de-risk" some American supply chains away from China, and uncertainty caused by China's expanding security rules.

(Production: Joyce Zhou)