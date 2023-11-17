Watch more on iWantTFC

Demonstrators blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge to protest the war and call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday.

The video shows protestors hoisting signs saying "Stop The Genocide" and "No US Military Aid to Israel" and chanting "Ceasefire now" as they blocked the key commuter route into the city.

Dozens of the hundreds of police assembled moved car to car, seeking and arresting anti-Israel protesters as authorities slowly reopened the vital Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco as the city hosts the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Police arrested "dozens" of demonstrators, one of the groups involved in the action told Reuters in an email. The demonstrators continued to chant "Free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will be free" after they were arrested.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)