Chinese President Xi Jinping began his first visit to the United States in six years on Tuesday (November 14).

Xi waved from atop a passenger staircase attached to his Air China plane and then descended to meet US officials waiting on the tarmac, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

He then got into his Chinese Hongqi, or "Red Flag," limousine and departed the airport into the city, where demonstrations are expected both for and against his visit.

Xi is on his first visit to the US since 2017. He is due to meet US President Joe Biden at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday morning and then attend the annual summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Xi's summit with Biden will be the first face-to-face meeting between the US and Chinese leaders in a year and has been billed by US officials as an opportunity to reduce friction in what many see as the world's most dangerous rivalry.

(Production: Matt McKnight)