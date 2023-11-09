Watch more on iWantTFC

Video released on Wednesday (November 8) by Hamas military's arm, Al-Qassam Brigades, showed what they said was close fighting with the Israeli forces on the streets of Gaza.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the first part of the video with satellite images matching the coastline, roads, buildings, and pier distribution in the northwestern neighborhood of Atatra in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip. Reuters was not able to verify other elements of the video.

Israeli forces entered Gaza on Oct. 27 after days of heavy bombardment in response to a surprise Hamas attack through the border fence on Oct. 7, which Israel says killed 1,400 people.

Over the past 12 days, thousands of Israeli troops have encircled Gaza City, effectively cutting the densely populated coastal enclave into two, as they look to hunt down and eliminate Hamas fighters.

According to latest figures released on Wednesday, 31 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the Gaza ground offensive, and more than 260 injured. Palestinian officials say 10,569 people have been killed by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 40% of them children.