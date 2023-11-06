Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army released videos on Sunday (November 5) it says shows the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate south.

The videos were accompanied by a video message delivered in Arabic from an Israeli army colonel, asking Gazan residents to leave the northern part of the Palestinian enclave which he described as a war zone.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or the date the video was filmed. The captions on the video were created by the source.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

(Production: Mahezabin Syed, Lucy Marks)