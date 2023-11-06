Home > Overseas Israel says opened 'corridor' for civilians in Gaza to move south Reuters Posted at Nov 06 2023 10:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Israeli army released videos on Sunday (November 5) it says shows the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate south. The videos were accompanied by a video message delivered in Arabic from an Israeli army colonel, asking Gazan residents to leave the northern part of the Palestinian enclave which he described as a war zone. Gaza evacuations of injured, foreigners suspended for 2nd day Reuters was not able to confirm the location or the date the video was filmed. The captions on the video were created by the source. Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage. (Production: Mahezabin Syed, Lucy Marks) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, israelhamas, hamas, gaza, gaza city, anc promo Read More: israel israelhamas hamas gaza gaza city anc promo