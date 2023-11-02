Hamas video claims to show attack on Israeli tank

Watch more on iWantTFC

A video released by the Hamas Military Wing on Thursday (November 2) claims to show an attack on an Israeli tank in Gaza.

The video shot from a body-worn camera shows a man creeping up to the side of the tank and placing an apparent explosive device on it before retreating to the cover of bushes and then firing a shell at the armoured vehicle.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.