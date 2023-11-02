Home > Overseas Hamas video claims to show attack on Israeli tank Reuters Posted at Nov 03 2023 06:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A video released by the Hamas Military Wing on Thursday (November 2) claims to show an attack on an Israeli tank in Gaza. The video shot from a body-worn camera shows a man creeping up to the side of the tank and placing an apparent explosive device on it before retreating to the cover of bushes and then firing a shell at the armoured vehicle. Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, hamas, israelhamas, gaza, war, gaza strip, anc promo Read More: israel hamas israelhamas gaza war gaza strip anc promo