Missiles rain down on Gaza at night

Missiles could be seen falling onto Gaza on Tuesday night (October 31), with explosions and occasional gunfire, as the United States and other countries said they were looking at options for the future of the Strip.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas for the worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust on Oct. 7 with a relentless onslaught in the Gaza Strip, however it does not appear to have an obvious endgame in sight.

Israeli tanks have been acting in Gaza for at least four days following weeks of air bombardments. On Tuesday airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip killing at least 50 Palestinians.

(Production: Fedja Grulovic, Yvonne Bell)