Tel Aviv sirens warn of incoming rockets

Rocket warning sirens sounded in Israel’s Tel Aviv on Tuesday (Oct. 24) as fighting between Israel and Hamas continued, 17 days after the start of the conflict.

According to local media reports, sirens also sounded in several central Israeli towns. Reuters video in Tel Aviv show Iron Dome interception and blasts as sirens sounded. So far there have been no reports of damage or casualties from possible rocket strikes.

The Israeli military said it had hit over 400 Hamas militant targets and killed dozens of its fighters overnight, but that it would take time to destroy Gaza's ruling Islamist group, whose deadly cross-border attack on Oct. 7 shocked Israel.

(Production: Jospeh Campbell, Janis Laizans)