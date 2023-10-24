Home  >  Overseas

Israel ramps up its airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza despite the release of 4 hostages

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:28 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel ramped up its airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza despite the release of four hostages held by the Palestinian militants.

A Filipino in southern Gaza is pleading for help to escape the war-torn enclave with her Palestinian spouse and children. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Gaza   Hamas   Palestine  