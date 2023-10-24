Gazans scramble to find survivors under rubble of flattened home

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage over Khan Younis showed people searching for survivors amongst the rubble and the dust of a building flattened by Israeli strikes on Tuesday (October 24).

Excavators at the scene worked to remove rubble, as residents and rescue workers crowded around the remains of a collapsed building to search desperately for survivors.

Palestinian authorities say nearly 5,800 people have been killed by Israeli air and artillery strikes that followed the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants who stormed into Israel killing more than 1,400 people and grabbing more than 200 hostages.