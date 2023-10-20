Home > Overseas ASEAN, Gulf nations condemn violence in Gaza Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Leaders of Gulf and ASEAN states take a stand against the violence in the Gaza strip during their first ever summit. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas war Israel Palestine Hamas conflict war Gaza ASEAN