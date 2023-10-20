Home  >  Overseas

ASEAN, Gulf nations condemn violence in Gaza

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:36 AM

Leaders of Gulf and ASEAN states take a stand against the violence in the Gaza strip during their first ever summit. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2023

