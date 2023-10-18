Palestinian protesters light barricades on fire in West Bank

Watch more on iWantTFC

Protesting Palestinians set barricades alight in the West Bank on Wednesday (October 18) as Israeli Defense Force (IDF) troops watched.

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

The health ministry also said that at least 3,478 Palestinians had been killed and 12,000 wounded in Gaza in Israeli strikes since Oct.7.

Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages. — Report from Reuters