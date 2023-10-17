Home  >  Overseas

ANC

Growing anger in Israel over the plight of hostages

Deutsche Welle

Oct 17 2023

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of relatives of people being held hostage in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist group gathered for a protest rally. They called on the Israeli government to bring back their loved ones. Many still have no information about their relatives.

