Areas in Gaza's Beit Hanoun destroyed, satellite images show

Watch more on iWantTFC

Satellite images show areas in the northern Gaza Strip destroyed following Israel's retaliatory attacks on Hamas last week.

Images taken of Beit Hanoun, near the frontier with Israel, on Saturday (October 14) and Sunday (October 15) showed buildings flattened compared to an image taken on Oct. 8.

Beit Hanoun was among the first places hit hard by retaliatory Israeli strikes, with many roads and buildings destroyed and thousands of displaced, according to Hamas and local residents.

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday (October 16) after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed. — Report from Reuters