Cheers, gasps for annular solar eclipse in New Mexico

Watch more on iWantTFC

An annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14 occurred as the moon journeyed in between the Earth and the sun, creating a 'ring of fire' as crowds and NASA TV announcers cheered and gasped as the event happened in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The moon, which is at or close to its farthest point from Earth, does not completely cover the face of the sun as it does in a total solar eclipse, resulting in what is known as the ring of fire that surrounds the dark disc of the moon.

According to the U.S. space agency NASA, the path in the United States where the maximum obscuring of the sun will occur on Saturday runs through parts of several states beginning at 9:13 a.m. PDT (12:13 p.m. EDT/1613 GMT) in Oregon, then California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The path then crosses over parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean. —Story from Reuters