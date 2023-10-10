Explosions, destruction hound Gaza as Israel continues strikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Heavy clouds of smoke covered Gaza's skyline on Tuesday (October 10) as Israel continued to pound the coastal enclave following Hamas' biggest attack in years.

Video showed rockets launched from Gaza being intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, as sounds of large explosions could be heard from a distance.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 830 Palestinians had been killed and 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday (October 7).

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive. — Report from Reuters