Protesters clash with police, ruling party office torched in India's Manipur

India imposed curfew in the capital and some areas of its restive state of Manipur on Thursday (September 28), after scores of students were injured in violence following protests against the alleged abduction and murder of two students, authorities said.

More than 80 students were injured in Wednesday's (September 27) clashes, a police official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the situation was "extremely tense" after armed mobs vandalized a local office of the ruling political party and hurled petrol bombs at two police sites.

Ethnic violence has plunged the northeastern state bordering Myanmar into what many security experts describe as an intense civil war fought over land, jobs and political clout between its two largest local groups.

Since the violence first erupted on May 3, more than 180 people have been killed and over 50,000 have fled their homes in Manipur.

—Report from Reuters