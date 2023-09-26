Spotted: Rare 'Dumbo' octopus hovering in deep-sea dive

Watch more on iWantTFC

US Scientists spotted a 'Dumbo' octopus during a deep-sea research dive done by their remotely operated vehicle on Sept. 13.

Researchers from Ocean Exploration Trust were exploring the ocean floor 1,682 meters (5,518 feet) deep on an unnamed seamount in Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, when suddenly the octopod drifted past the camera of their vessel E/V Nautilus.

The sea creature is so named because of its flapping fins on the side of its head that resemble the famous Disney character.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Anna Lubowicka, Pola Grzanka, Maria Laguna)