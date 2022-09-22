Home  >  Overseas

Biden calls out Putin in UNGA speech

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2022 12:07 AM

The US and Ukraine presidents speak at the United Nations General Assembly to deliver a sharp rebuke to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Britain’s prime minister also vowed to continue providing aid to Kyiv until it drives out Russian invaders. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
