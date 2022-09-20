Home > Overseas Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest in Windsor ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Britain marked the end of an era, as Queen Elizabeth II was brought to her final resting place. The late British monarch was buried at Windsor Castle in a private ceremony attended by the royal family. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Queen Elizabeth II state funeral United Kingdom /video/news/09/21/22/justice-chief-says-over-200-pogos-illegally-operating-in-ph/video/news/09/21/22/house-begins-debates-for-proposed-budget-for-2023/video/news/09/21/22/marcos-woos-american-businesses-to-invest-in-ph/news/09/21/22/ph-human-rights-among-priorities-for-germany-embassy/news/09/20/22/court-of-appeals-says-2017-search-on-lottie-manalos-house-illegal