Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest in Windsor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:31 AM

Britain marked the end of an era, as Queen Elizabeth II was brought to her final resting place. The late British monarch was buried at Windsor Castle in a private ceremony attended by the royal family. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022
 
