Dozens killed by wildfires in Hawaii

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:54 PM

A state of emergency is in effect on the Hawaiian island of Maui where wildfires have killed dozens of people and destroyed homes and buildings. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
