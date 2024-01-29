Bullet marks visible inside church after attack in Turkey

Watch more on iWantTFC

A pew and a wall inside a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district were marked with bullet holes on Monday (January 29) after one person was shot dead during a church service.

Flowers and candles had been laid at the scene and a Turkish flag hung above the door of the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church where the shooting took place.

Turkish authorities have captured two gunmen who shot the person on Sunday (January 28) and who are believed to be tied to Islamic State, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Yerlikaya had earlier said that the attack, which Ankara condemned, took place around 0840 GMT and that one Turkish citizen - who was targeted by the gunmen - was killed while attending the service.

Earlier, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Telegram, saying it was in response to a call by the group's leaders to target Jews and Christians. —Report from Reuters