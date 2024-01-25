Watch more on iWantTFC

Chaos ensued during aid distribution in Gaza City on Wednesday (January 24), as residents ran amidst the audio of gunfire.

A video obtained by Reuters showed Gazans fleeing, some on animal-led carts, while carrying aid as gunfire could be heard.

One man could be heard saying “"Now the occupation forces are opening fire at citizens as they receive humanitarian aid in the north of the (Gaza) Strip, in Al Zeitoun neighbourhood. This is the sound of gunfire”.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the footage from its metadata to be filmed in Zeitoun area of Gaza city on January 24 at 2:04pm local time. Reuters was also able to confirm the location from the buildings, structures and road layout matching to satellite and file images.

The World Food Programme said on Tuesday (January 23) that very little food aid had made it beyond southern Gaza since the start of the conflict with Israel, and pockets of the Palestinian enclave remained at risk of famine.

Israel's offensive, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population and caused acute shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

Over 25,000 people have been killed, according to Palestinian authorities, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said on Tuesday there were "no limitations on the admission of humanitarian aid".