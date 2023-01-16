DMW uumpisahan na ang pagpapauwi ng distressed OFWs sa Kuwait

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Uumpisahan na ng pamahalaan ngayong Lunes ang repatriation o pagpapauwi sa mga distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nasa Kuwait, ayon sa isang opisyal ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Ayon kay Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Hans Cacdac, may higit 400 OFWs ang nakatira sa isang shelter ng pamahalaan sa Kuwait.

“Mga 421 kabayan ang nasa shelter at magsisimula ngayong araw ang pagpapauwi para mabawasan sila, at meron din tayong pagsusuri na kailangan muna rin silang mailipat, at least yung ilan sa kanila, sa isang pangalawang shelter,” ani Cacdac.

Kuwento ng opisyal, nasa 50 OFW ang isasama niya sa kanyang pag-uwi, habang nasa 100-150 naman ang sasama sa pinuno Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) na si Arnell Ignacio.

Dagdag pa ni Cacdac, tinitingnan na rin ng pamahalaan ang posibilidad ng pagpapatayo ng isa pang shelter para sa mga distressed OFWs sa Kuwait.

“Bunsod nung pangangailangan ng shelter, ay nagpapatingin din si Secretary Toots (Ople) kung...magkaroon na tayo ng isang bagong shelter para ma-accommodate ang mas malaking bilang,” sabi ni Cacdac.

Nitong Enero 14, naiulat na nagpadala ng team ang DMW sa Kuwait bilang bahagi ng proyekto ni Ople na ayusin o lalo pang pagandahin ang mga government-run shelter doon.

--TeleRadyo, 16 Enero 2022

