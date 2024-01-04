Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness video shot on Monday (January 1) showed Wajima residents escaping from a landslide after a deadly earthquake struck the Japanese city in Ishikawa Prefecture.

In the footage, a person is heard shouting “it's crumbling”, “I can't believe it" and "hurry, hurry mother, run, come here!" while another person is seen running from the landslide as it crashes down on a road, downing power lines and destroying several houses in its path. A crack is seen developing on the road.

The date and location of the video was verified by original file metadata. Buildings, trees and hills seen in the video also matched street view imagery from that location.

Witnesses at the site, who are seeking shelter in Kanazawa, Ishikawa’s capital, said the mountain above their home collapsed and engulfed all the houses below it. They added that there is a shortage of emergency supplies, including fuel, food and drinking water, in evacuation centers.

The full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear three days after the quake, which is already the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016, killing at least 73. Nearly 600 tremors continue to hit the peninsula, raising fears of landslides and further damage to the infrastructure. —Report from Reuters