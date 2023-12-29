Home  >  News

LGUs designate fireworks display zones ahead of New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:11 AM

Local government units in Metro Manila and across the Philippines have designated specific areas where fireworks can be legally used for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The move is aimed at preventing injuries from the unregulated use of pyrotechnics. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023
