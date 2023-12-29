Home > News LGUs designate fireworks display zones ahead of New Year ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Local government units in Metro Manila and across the Philippines have designated specific areas where fireworks can be legally used for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The move is aimed at preventing injuries from the unregulated use of pyrotechnics. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight New Year New Year celebrations LGU local government units