SAPUL SA CCTV: Pagtaas ng tubig sa Misamis Occidental dahil sa shear line

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 07:29 PM

Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang pagtaas ng tubig sa ilang bahagi ng Misamis Occidental dala ng matinding pag-ulan. Nagbayanihan naman ang mga residente sa isang bayan para mamahagi ng tulong sa mga nasalanta ng baha. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Disyembre 2022. 

