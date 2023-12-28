Home > News SMNI asks Court of Appeals to stop NTC’s 30-day suspension order ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The embattled Philippine TV network SMNI files an appeal to block the month-long suspension of its operations. Its lawyers claim the suspension order by the country’s telecoms regulator smacks abuse of power and lack of due process. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight SMNI Supreme Court NTC suspension