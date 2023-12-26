Home  >  News

PH eyes permanent military facility in Ayungin shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 12:28 AM

The Philippine gears up to build a permanent military facility in the Ayungin shoal. The project is to be put in motion despite China's warning to the Philippines to avoid "creating trouble" in the South China Sea. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2023
 
