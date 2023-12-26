Home  >  News

DOH urges Pinoys to avoid using firecrackers to welcome 2024

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 01:15 AM

The DOH urges Filipinos to use harmless noise makers to welcome 2024. The appeal was made as fireworks-related injuries rise ahead of New Year's eve celebrations. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2023
