DOH urges Pinoys to avoid using firecrackers to welcome 2024
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 27 2023 01:15 AM

The DOH urges Filipinos to use harmless noise makers to welcome 2024. The appeal was made as fireworks-related injuries rise ahead of New Year's eve celebrations. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2023