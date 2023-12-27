Home  >  News

Batangas, Calapan ports still crowded with passengers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Passengers are crammed into major Philippine seaports in the southern Luzon region as a lack of ships delays holiday travel.

Travelers are appealing to port officials to make their trips less inconvenient. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   transportation   travel   ports   Batangas   Calapan  