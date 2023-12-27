Home > News Batangas, Calapan ports still crowded with passengers ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Passengers are crammed into major Philippine seaports in the southern Luzon region as a lack of ships delays holiday travel. Travelers are appealing to port officials to make their trips less inconvenient. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight transportation travel ports Batangas Calapan