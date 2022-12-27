Home  >  News

Mga alternatibong pampaingay, pampasuwerte sa Bagong Taon mabenta na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 07:52 PM

Mabenta na rin sa Divisoria, Maynila ang mga alternatibong pampaingay tulad ng torotot. Patok na rin sa mga mamimili ang mga pinaniniwalaang pampasuwerte sa pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Disyembre 2022

