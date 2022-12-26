Watch more on iWantTFC

A shear line, or area where the cold amihan and warm air meet, could spawn floods and landslides in some parts of the country on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands will likely have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the shear line, according to PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are possible over northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga, it said.

"Ang ating mga kababayan sa mga nasabing lugar ay patuloy na pinag-iingat sa posibleng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa na dala ng mga malawakang pag-ulan," PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres told TeleRadyo.

(Residents in these areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides caused by widespread rains.)

In Luzon, Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

— TeleRadyo, 26 December 2022