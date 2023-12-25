5,000 visitors flock to Boracay on Christmas Day

Watch more on iWantTFC

No less than 5,000 tourists are staying in Boracay Island on Christmas Day, Mayor Frolibar Bautista said Monday.

Bautista said the number of arrivals is still below the island's carrying capacity of 6,405. "Marami pumunta sa Boracay, marami tayong bisita," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said more than 2 million guests have visited Boracay even before Christmas.