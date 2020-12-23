Home  >  News

ANC

PH to begin negotiations for another COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 12:13 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippines is set to begin negotiations for the purchase of another COVID-19 vaccine. 

The country's health chief, meanwhile, rejects any comparison that the Philippines is lagging behind its Asian neighbors in acquiring vaccines for the new coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2020
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   DOH   Department of Health   Covovax  