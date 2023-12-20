Home > News Only China believes PH to blame for West PH Sea tension: Gibo Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 12:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine defense chief sees an increasingly isolated China due to its aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. A maritime security expert believes the Philippines should court more allies to temper Beijing's bullying tactics. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea South China Sea China Beijing