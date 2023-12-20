Home  >  News

Only China believes PH to blame for West PH Sea tension: Gibo

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 12:46 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine defense chief sees an increasingly isolated China due to its aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. A maritime security expert believes the Philippines should court more allies to temper Beijing's bullying tactics. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   West Philippine Sea   South China Sea   China   Beijing  