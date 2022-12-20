DSWD leads birth registration special project for indigenous peoples

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is leading a special project that would allow indigenous peoples (IPs) to get their birth certificates for free.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, DSWD Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said the goal of the program is to help IPs receive more sustainable forms of assistance from the government.

“Napapansin natin sila yung mga kababayan natin na usually, nakikita natin sa kalsada, namamalimos. Kung hindi man, ang term po kasi nila sa mga interview natin, namamasko ano po, pagka ganito pong mga holiday season. Pumupunta doon sa mga major cities natin, kasama po yung (National Capital Region). So nare-rescue po natin sila, ang atin pong gagawin eh siyempre tutulungan nating makabalik doon sa kanilang mga pinagmulang lugar.”

(We have noticed that our IP countrymen beg on the streets, sometimes even during the holidays. They go to major cities in the NCR. So we rescue them and help them go back home.)

Lopez said, however, that this seems to be a “band-aid solution” to the problems of the needy IPs in the country.

The official said they are working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for the birth certificate registration of IPs.

Lopez noted that having a birth certificate gives IPs a verifiable identity that can help them sign up for various government programs.

“Kasi ito po halimbawa: naisin man po natin sila na ipasok sa 4Ps program, kaya nga lang wala po tayong mode of verification kung sila po talaga yung tao na yon. Nahihirapan po tayo na ma-implement po yung ating mga programa.”

“And with this registration po, makikita natin na mas marami pa pong magbubukas na oportunidad para sa mga kababayan po natin na IPs para mas matulungan po siyempre ng pamahalaan,” he explained.

(For example, we want to include them in the 4Ps program, but we don't have a way of verifying their identities, so we cannot implement our program. With this registration, we see that more opportunities will open up for our IP kababayans to receive help from the government.)

“Napakarami po talagang programang pwedeng ibigay ng gobyerno sa kanila pero yung unang step nga ano, ni ID wala nga po sila maipakita,” he added.

(There are so many government programs that can help them, but they do not have an ID.)

He also noted that birth certificates will make it easier for IP children to get an education.

“Maganda rin po dito yung edukasyon, napakahalaga po nito, maipapakita po natin sa mga magulang ng mga IPs na dito po sa mga registration na ito, mas marami pong matatanggap yung kanilang mga anak,” he said.

(This will also help them get an education easier, this is so important. We can show the IPs that with this registration, it will be easier for their children to get help.)

--TeleRadyo, 20 December 2022