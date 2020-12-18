Home  >  News

Probe sought over alleged vigilante killings in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2020 02:58 AM

A Philippine senator called for a probe into alleged vigilante killings in the country. One former lawmaker linked the spate of murders to President Duterte's insistence on tagging his critics as communists. Dwight de Leon has the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 18, 2020
