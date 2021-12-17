Home  >  News

Typhoon Odette kills at least 12 in PH onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 02:54 AM

Holiday horror before Christmas as Typhoon Odette leaves a trail of death and destruction across the central and southern Philippines. At least a dozen people are killed in the storm's rampage. Katrina Domingo has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 17, 2021
