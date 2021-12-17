Home  >  News

Millions of Filipinos without electricity after Odette onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 03:09 AM

Typhoon Odette knocked out power in several Philippine provinces. Energy officials hope to restore electricity before Christmas but they're not making any promises. This report from Alvin Elchico. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 17, 2021
