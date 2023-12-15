Home > News PNP on full alert status as ‘Simbang Gabi’ starts ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Security measures are tightened around Philippine Catholic Churches at the start of the nine-day series of masses leading up to Christmas Day. Police are on heightened alert following the December 3 bombing of an Advent mass in Marawi City. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight