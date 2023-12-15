Home > News Marcos says gov’t studying amendments to economic provisions in 1987 Constitution ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. keeps an open mind to proposals to amend the country’s 1987 charter. But the idea is opposed by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, even as she expressed disdain for a constitution that she said targeted their family. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight 1987 Constitution Imee Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. charter change