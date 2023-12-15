Home  >  News

Marcos says gov’t studying amendments to economic provisions in 1987 Constitution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:00 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. keeps an open mind to proposals to amend the country’s 1987 charter.

But the idea is opposed by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, even as she expressed disdain for a constitution that she said targeted their family. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023
