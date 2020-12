Locsin bares supposed foiled deal for 10-M doses of Pfizer's vaccine

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Health Secretary refuted claims by several government officials that someone "dropped the ball" and lost the opportunity for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Speculation arose that the "someone" referred to is health chief Francisco Duque III, but Duque insisted a vaccine supply deal with Pfizer is still being worked out. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 16, 2020