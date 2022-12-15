Home  >  News

Lawmakers give nod to Maharlika fund on 3rd and final reading

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:38 PM

Swift approval by the Philippine House of Representatives of a controversial bill to create the country’s first ever sovereign wealth fund.

House lawmakers passed the measure on the third and final reading Thursday evening just a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified it as a necessity. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022
