Home > News Lawmakers give nod to Maharlika fund on 3rd and final reading ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:38 PM Swift approval by the Philippine House of Representatives of a controversial bill to create the country's first ever sovereign wealth fund. House lawmakers passed the measure on the third and final reading Thursday evening just a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified it as a necessity. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022 ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maharlika investment fund sovereign wealth fund House of Representatives Bongbong Marcos