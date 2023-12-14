Home  >  News

Brawner confirms discussing West PH Sea issues with Chinese envoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 10:53 PM

The Philippine military chief and Beijing’s envoy to Manila clash over Philippine resupply missions in Ayungin Shoal.

The Chinese diplomat accuses the Philippines of provoking tensions in the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2023
