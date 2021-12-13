Home  >  News

Comelec eyes resolution of cases vs presidential bets by December 15

Posted at Dec 14 2021 12:18 AM

The Commission on Elections looked to resolve pending cases against Philippine presidential bets by Wednesday, December 15. But ahead of that, the poll body has ruled on motions seeking to intervene in one of the cases opposing the candidacy of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2021
