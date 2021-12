Watch more on iWantTFC

Booster shots after getting a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can triple a body's protection against the respiratory illness, an infectious disease expert said Monday.

Vaccine expert Dr. Rontgene Solante said studies have shown that the protective efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines starts to go down at the 5th to 6th month.

He said studies show giving a 3rd dose or booster shot increases protection due to the neutralizing antibody titer.

"When you have that high antibody titer, you will also be protected. Less ka makakakuha ng infection...Optimum ang 6 months because maganda ang response compared sa less than 6 months," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Hinde lang doble pero triple ang protection kumpara sa first and second dose na natanggap nila," he added.

Solante said there is still no data if people need another booster 6-8 months after the first one.

"We need to check the possibility, baka mababa na rin ang kaso. Baka enough na ang booster," he said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Dec. 13, 2021